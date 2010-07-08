NBA Trade Rumors: Jonny Flynn To The Cavs; Marcin Gortat To The Bulls

After trying to pry away Chris Paul from the Hornets, the Cavs appear to be grasping at straws right now. With the threat of a complete basketball/economic collapse upon them, numerous sources are reporting that Cleveland is in trade talks with Minnesota for point guard Jonny Flynn. While Flynn is represented by LeBron‘s marketing company (LRMR), the two don’t have the same agent. Is Flynn good enough to sway LeBron’s decision? Don’t think so.
Another rumor floating out there has Marcin Gortat landing in Chicago. Gortat told a Polish newspaper that the Magic told him after the season that they “would not hesitate” to add him in a trade to acquire a star player. Is that player Luol Deng? One trade that has been rumored involving Gortat would send him and Mickael Pietrus to Chicago for Deng. We’ll just have to wait and see.
What do you think? Would you make any of these trades?
Follow Rey on Twitter at @reyrey33.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Is it me or is Luol Deng one of the most overrated players in the league?
chris paul to jonny flynn. I just heard the Cavs reached out to Fran Vasquez and Fred Hoiberg’s representatives to.
if the bulls had only kept ben gordon.
bulls got rid of gordon cuz they were confident in luol deng as the leading scorer.. and they liked the dynamic kirk hinrich had with d-rose. and noww.. they got rid of hinrich.. and might be getting rid of luol deng. stupid moves.
shouldve kept ben gordon who is clutch and a better shooter. and got rid of luol deng a long time ago. wouldve been d-rose, bg, somebody, boozer, noah. that looks more inviting to someone like lebron. and yes im sure they wouldve had enough money.. cuz all im doin in replacing deng with gordon.. and deng was already getting big undeserved money.
Good move for Chicago, they’d get Pietrus and Gortat would really help out
@jace
D-rose, BG and lebron at the same team? only with three balls at the court
I don’t think Deng is overrated. But he was overrated 3 years ago.
Gortat is booty, but i would give up Deng in a heartbeat. Doesn’t even matter who you seng to us, but if its Pietrus then i’m even more for it because I know he’ll be a defensive stopper. So please pull the trigger on this one.
@Jace,
Ben Gordon, Rose, Boozer, Noah….where the hell is the defense going to come from. Also, everyone would be undersized for their position except Rose.
We should have kept the 6’7 Salmons and the 6’7 Thabo Sefelosha. Deng can go to hell and Ben Godron was addition by subtraction.
@chicagorilla
i see ur points man.. im just saying that if i was lebron.. that lineup is more attractive to me than somethin else. and yea.. they shouldve kept thabo.. im not that big a fan of salmons but i kno hes decent.
i was just sayin that from a lebron p.o.v.. in reality.. i wanted chicago to get joe johnson and chris bosh. chris bosh is better than boozer in every category imo. plus u can still let d-rose penetrate at will knowing that joe johnson can spot up from anywhere.. but thats not possible anymore.. soo i was just saying since chicago wanted lebron so much.. thats wut they shouldve planned.
oh and @mateus
and you right… might be hard for all 3 of them.. but u still cant deny thatd be hard to guard.
Flynn to the Cavs isn’t Chris Paul obviously, but I can see good potential. Much of Cleveland’s veteran pickups have ended underwhelmingly, so maybe a youth movement might help alot. With his athleticism, potential, and commitment to playing defense( at least in college) he could be a good guard in the Cavs’ new system.
Gortat to the bulls helps them out alot. Good call. Pietrus would be really helpful though(shooting, athleticism, wing presence, defense)
Why would Minnesota trade Flynn to the Cavs? For who? The Cavs problem is they literally don’t have anything to offer in a trade. There isn’t one player on their roster I’d want on my team.
Deng is overpaid and the Bulls should consider any deal to get rid of him.
i say pull tha trigga!!!deng is a$$!got good midrange but he has to be the most unatheletic africans i’ve ever seen since mandela! gortat would be a hell of a back up unless he goes “dalibor” on us(tru bull fans kno what im talkin bout) cuz im quite sure b.miller throwbacks is leavin… and aaron gray? nuff said! and ive been a fan of pietrus since he got drafted by tha bay. size,atheleticism and D at tha 2 can knock down tha open three. unless we sign mike miller, i say its a go!
I’d like Gortat and Pietrus to land in Chicago. Gortat gives them the beefy center, who along with Noah, complements Boozer up front; Pietrus is the defensive perimeter shooter who can fit well with Rose and Boozer.
If I was the Bulls, I’d trade Deng for Gortat and Pietrus too. As a Magic fan, however, tell me why the Magic would ever make this deal. Magic fans would want to burn down the new stadium if they made this bad deal