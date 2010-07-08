NBA Trade Rumors: Jonny Flynn To The Cavs; Marcin Gortat To The Bulls

07.08.10

After trying to pry away Chris Paul from the Hornets, the Cavs appear to be grasping at straws right now. With the threat of a complete basketball/economic collapse upon them, numerous sources are reporting that Cleveland is in trade talks with Minnesota for point guard Jonny Flynn. While Flynn is represented by LeBron‘s marketing company (LRMR), the two don’t have the same agent. Is Flynn good enough to sway LeBron’s decision? Don’t think so.

Another rumor floating out there has Marcin Gortat landing in Chicago. Gortat told a Polish newspaper that the Magic told him after the season that they “would not hesitate” to add him in a trade to acquire a star player. Is that player Luol Deng? One trade that has been rumored involving Gortat would send him and Mickael Pietrus to Chicago for Deng. We’ll just have to wait and see.

What do you think? Would you make any of these trades?

