NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Garnett to Clippers Being Discussed

If you believe The Sporting News, the Los Angeles Clippers‘ recent struggles (losers of six out of their last eight games) have done nothing to dampen their belief that they can win an NBA championship this year.

The outlet reported last night that multiple sources confirmed that the Clips were trying to put together a deal to land Kevin Garnett. The Sporting News also said that the heart of the deal would revolve around a package of Eric Bledsoe and Caron Butler for KG.

A few things to consider here – ESPN reports this morning that their sources tell them that no talks have taken place between the two teams, but dropped this: “There are those within the Clippers organization who are intrigued by the idea of adding Garnett and others who don’t like it because of the two years and $23.5 million remaining on his contract after this season.”

Not only that, but KG also has a no-trade clause that he would have to waive for the deal to go through. Garnett spends a lot of time in L.A. in the offseason, so it’s not like he’d have to come to grips with moving somewhere completely crazy to him. Though we have seen multiple times in print in recent weeks as general NBA trade rumors have swirled that KG is particularly “resistant to change.”

For the Celtics, they seem to have stayed away from the panic button yet after losing Rajon Rondo for the season. It helps that they keep winning even without him, potentially lulling the team into thinking that they can make a run without Rajon. At some point that magic has to run out though and tough rebuilding questions will need to be answered. Moving Garnett and that $23+ million contract seems to be the most likely place to start. And getting back a young, dynamic PG in Bledsoe has to be awfully tempting.

Here’s the full Sporting News article.

Should Boston move KG to the Clippers for Eric Bledsoe and Caron Butler?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook