NBA Trade Rumors: Kirilenko, Millsap potentially leaving Utah

Now that Deron Williams isn’t around to pass them the ball, you have to wonder how many Utah Jazz players are envisioning themselves in another uniform. For some of them, it may not be a choice they get to make.
According to ESPN, the Jazz aren’t actively looking to blow their team up and rebuild mid-season, but they are “listening for offers for everyone.”
Within minutes of the D-Will trade, it’s been reported, several NBA teams were calling the Jazz about Paul Millsap and Andrei Kirilenko. Utah is looking for salary cap relief, frontcourt depth, and a quality two-guard, among other things. The team has also been asked if they’re trying to trade Derrick Favors, but have made it clear they’re keeping the rookie.
Kirilenko (11.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.3 spg, 1.3 bpg) is in the final year of a deal where he makes $17 million this season, while Millsap (17.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg) has two years and about $14 million left on his contract after this season.
haha the funny thing to think about is that Al Jefferson finally got outta Boston after they sucked for so long, only to be shipped to Minnesota. And he finally got outta that death trap to get to play with a legit PG in Deron, only to have him leave ha. So yet again, Jefferson is gonna be on a crap team ha. If I’m a GM I’m making sure Al is NEVER on my squad so his curse wont strike my team ha
The Jazz are virtually guaranteed to be the Cleveland Cavaliers of the West now.
I think Andrei Kirilenko would look great on the Lakers…
Only thing Utah needed was a real 2 guard. They blew it in the draft when they had a chance to sign Xavier Henry and chose Gordon Heyward(or however you spell his last name, not looking). They also let Boozer go, a guy Deron loved. You keep Mehmet Okur, a guy who is hurt 75 games out of the year and is getting paid a handsome amount. You pay AK47 big bucks and he is far from an all-star. People wonder why Deron wanted out and was going to leave. I just find it odd. Jerry Sloan a great coach, which took a team to the finals twice, think about the line-up. Stockton, a great guard. Hornacek, a great “shooter”, Russel, a small forward who could score and play defense. Malone, only one of the best power forwards ever. And a bum at center just to block shots and grab rebounds. That Utah team that Deron had, wasn’t built to be able to beat a Laker team in the playoffs. No real shooters and not a person on the team that Kobe had to at least defend.
The Jazz did not lose out that bad in this trade and if they shake it up a little more we could be a better team. D will will be missed but who gets the better deal when he leaves them? the Jazz will be ok and we will probably start winning the games we should again. the team needs to be shaken up a bit more so lets see another trade by tomorrow!
It only makes sense to bring Kirilenko to New York and unite him with his countryman owner :) trade him for Landry Fields.
Adam Dickau, it’s the NETS not New York.. lol..