NBA Trade Rumors: Kirilenko, Millsap potentially leaving Utah

Now that Deron Williams isn’t around to pass them the ball, you have to wonder how many Utah Jazz players are envisioning themselves in another uniform. For some of them, it may not be a choice they get to make.

According to ESPN, the Jazz aren’t actively looking to blow their team up and rebuild mid-season, but they are “listening for offers for everyone.”

Within minutes of the D-Will trade, it’s been reported, several NBA teams were calling the Jazz about Paul Millsap and Andrei Kirilenko. Utah is looking for salary cap relief, frontcourt depth, and a quality two-guard, among other things. The team has also been asked if they’re trying to trade Derrick Favors, but have made it clear they’re keeping the rookie.

Kirilenko (11.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 1.3 spg, 1.3 bpg) is in the final year of a deal where he makes $17 million this season, while Millsap (17.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg) has two years and about $14 million left on his contract after this season.