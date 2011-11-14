No NBA? NBA TV Might Need To Step Its Game Up

So I’m hearing we might not be having NBA ball this winter? Right now I’m okay with it. I have an assortment of things to keep me occupied outside of the actual job: HBOGO, college hoops, Modern Warfare 3, Battlefield 3, NBA 2K12, playing actual basketball, eating, breathing and all the rest. But at some point, it’ll hit me. There’s a good chance we’ll miss Dallas’ title defense, one of Tim Duncan and Steve Nash‘s final years and even those dope new Wizards uniforms. So if the NBA is stepping away from the game, then NBA TV better step theres up because there are only so many nights I can go without this.
I actually just had a package dropped off to the apartment today from my mom’s house: my recorded cassette tapes (remember those days?) of a ton of different NBA games.
I don’t feel like going through all of them, but it looks like there’s Game 4, 1997, Bulls vs. Jazz…Beyond The Glory: Mike Tyson…Bulls and Sonics, 1996 Finals, Games 4 and 5…2005 NBA All-Star Game…Some of 2Pac (not sure what that means)…Rookie of the Year (It actually looks like it was taped over a Liberty/Mercury 1997 WNBA game. I was a big Bridget Pettis fan.)…2005 NBA Finals, Game 1 – Detroit and San Antonio…and probably hundreds of SportsCenter mixes from back in the day stuffed in-between to fill out the two-hour tapes.
That’s enough to hold me over for at least a few weeks – I think (now I just need a cassette player). But I can’t be the only one playing heat; NBA TV needs to as well.
No NBA means it needs to come from somewhere. Right now, if it wasn’t for the breaking news and Derek Fisher‘s mug on my television, I’d be watching the station’s scheduled programming from the 1990 playoffs: Game 5 of the first round between New York and Boston. That sounds good to me.
The one game I desperately hope they play is Orlando’s collapse in Game 1 of the 1995 NBA Finals. Being the smug Bulls fan I was growing up (who wasn’t?), I hated that Orlando team with a passion. Literally hated them. I haven’t gotten the chance to catch Kenny Smith in beastmode in a minute. Play that for me NBA TV, and I’ll be tuning in.
But who am I kidding? Air any solid NBA game and I’ll probably be watching.
What games/teams would help you pass the time if NBA TV played them?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
NBA TV has always dropped the ball with showing classic games. Why would you replay “My Journey: Chris Childs’ Road To The NBA” five times a day when you could show any random playoff games from the ’90s Knicks, or ’80s Lakers, or 2000s Lakers, or any other team that would be more entertaining and get your fans talking.
@Austin
Funny you went for the NY and LA teams. Especially since no one wants to watch the 90’s knicks teams outside of NY.
And the 80’s Lakers/Celtics Bulls 90’s teams have been shown so much its starting to get played out now.
One thing that NBAtv did do (and apparently u guys at DIME missed it) is they replayed all the best games from the 93′ Playoffs leading all the way to the championship series.
That was by far the coolest shit they’ve ever done. I got a chance to watch the highly underrated Muggsy Bouges and that Hornets team take on Old man McHale and those up and unders. Then GState and Webber vs Barkley and KJ (KJ was so beastly back then), Atlanta Hawks with Stacey Augman, Nique, and KWillis, David Robinson vs Clyde, Hakeem vs Shawn Kemp and Payton, Ewing and Starks vs Smits and Reggie, Derrick Coleman at his greatest. Man I have like 10 of those games recorded on my DVR right now.
I think it would be smart of NBAtv to replay another great playoff race. Not sure which one, but as long as its from the 80’s or 90’s it should be good.
Kevin Garnett 03-04. Any. Though specifically game 7 Kings.
Any Kings Game Circa 00-02
I used to love Briget Pettis as well. We keep communication on Facebook. She rocked. As far as games. Here’s a list I’d love to see
Classic episodes of NBA inside stuff, nba today off espn, and NBA Action
86 Celtics vs Hawks where Larry Bird went off for 60
1990’s Rivalries
the 1995 Knicks Rockeyts Game where Starks threw it down on Hakeem with the Left hand
1999-2003 Kings Games
90’s Magic games
EBC games like they used to show.
That’s good for starters
kobe to italy..we will get his all star games from italy..maybe he can help turn around the economy there and save the euro..help the prez out in the process..win-win…kobe saves the day!
It seems that due to the lockout they aren’t playing any games with active/current players. Since thats the case they should start runnnig NBA INSIDE STUFF episodes back from 1 thru last.
.. love the games but the CAPTION they insert more often than not includes the outcome!! kind of kills the tension/enjoyment if you don’t have total game recall duh ..