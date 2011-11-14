No NBA? NBA TV Might Need To Step Its Game Up

So I’m hearing we might not be having NBA ball this winter? Right now I’m okay with it. I have an assortment of things to keep me occupied outside of the actual job: HBOGO, college hoops, Modern Warfare 3, Battlefield 3, NBA 2K12, playing actual basketball, eating, breathing and all the rest. But at some point, it’ll hit me. There’s a good chance we’ll miss Dallas’ title defense, one of Tim Duncan and Steve Nash‘s final years and even those dope new Wizards uniforms. So if the NBA is stepping away from the game, then NBA TV better step theres up because there are only so many nights I can go without this.

I actually just had a package dropped off to the apartment today from my mom’s house: my recorded cassette tapes (remember those days?) of a ton of different NBA games.

I don’t feel like going through all of them, but it looks like there’s Game 4, 1997, Bulls vs. Jazz…Beyond The Glory: Mike Tyson…Bulls and Sonics, 1996 Finals, Games 4 and 5…2005 NBA All-Star Game…Some of 2Pac (not sure what that means)…Rookie of the Year (It actually looks like it was taped over a Liberty/Mercury 1997 WNBA game. I was a big Bridget Pettis fan.)…2005 NBA Finals, Game 1 – Detroit and San Antonio…and probably hundreds of SportsCenter mixes from back in the day stuffed in-between to fill out the two-hour tapes.

That’s enough to hold me over for at least a few weeks – I think (now I just need a cassette player). But I can’t be the only one playing heat; NBA TV needs to as well.

No NBA means it needs to come from somewhere. Right now, if it wasn’t for the breaking news and Derek Fisher‘s mug on my television, I’d be watching the station’s scheduled programming from the 1990 playoffs: Game 5 of the first round between New York and Boston. That sounds good to me.

The one game I desperately hope they play is Orlando’s collapse in Game 1 of the 1995 NBA Finals. Being the smug Bulls fan I was growing up (who wasn’t?), I hated that Orlando team with a passion. Literally hated them. I haven’t gotten the chance to catch Kenny Smith in beastmode in a minute. Play that for me NBA TV, and I’ll be tuning in.

But who am I kidding? Air any solid NBA game and I’ll probably be watching.

What games/teams would help you pass the time if NBA TV played them?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.