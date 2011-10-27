NBA’s Best New Ink: C.J. Miles

Other than taking some time off this summer, what are you supposed to do during a lockout? How about go under the needle. Just recently, we’ve shown you new ink from Jeff Teague, Cappie Pondexter and Matt Barnes. Now, thanks to Twitter, we have the latest from C.J. Miles. Check it out in all its glory after the jump.

After seeing this on Twitter, I hit up C.J. to get some more info on his new ink: “It’s the Serenity Prayer,” says Miles. “Just a reminder to myself that I can’t control everything, and to not let those things keep me from controlling the things I can.”

What do you think?

