NBA’s Best New Ink: Jeff Teague

#Ink #Atlanta Hawks
10.04.11 7 years ago 9 Comments

Jeff Teague was lost on the bench for most of his first two years in Atlanta before stepping up in the playoffs (11.8 ppg, 3.5 apg) to end last season. Still, so far this summer Teague has gone largely unnoticed, overshadowed by bigger personalities. But as the ATL lead guard showed us on Twitter, his tattoo game is going to be much louder. Hit the jump for more photos.

What do you think of this?

TOPICS#Ink#Atlanta Hawks
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSInkJeff Teague

