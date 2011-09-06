NBA’s Best New Ink: Kevin Durant

Other than taking some time off this summer, what are you supposed to do during a lockout? How about go under the needle. Just recently, we’ve shown you new ink from Amir Johnson, DeMarcus Cousins and Ryan Gomes. Now, thanks to Twitter, we have the latest from Kevin Durant. Check it out in all its glory after the jump.

KD’s new work was done by Randy of Tattoos By Randy in Jonesboro, Ga.

What do you think?

