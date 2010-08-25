NBA’s Best New Ink

Other than working out, it seems NBA guys have spent their summer under the needle. Just recently, we’ve shown you J.R. Smith‘s ridiculously amazing tattoos, as well as J.R. Giddens‘ new inspirational ink. Now, thanks to HOOPSWORLD’s Alex Kennedy, we have the latest from Dallas Mavericks rookie Dominique Jones. You think he’s happy to be in the NBA? Check out “The Logo” in all its glory after the jump.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.