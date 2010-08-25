NBA’s Best New Ink

#Ink
08.25.10 8 years ago 36 Comments

Other than working out, it seems NBA guys have spent their summer under the needle. Just recently, we’ve shown you J.R. Smith‘s ridiculously amazing tattoos, as well as J.R. Giddens‘ new inspirational ink. Now, thanks to HOOPSWORLD’s Alex Kennedy, we have the latest from Dallas Mavericks rookie Dominique Jones. You think he’s happy to be in the NBA? Check out “The Logo” in all its glory after the jump.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ink
TAGSdallas mavericksDimeMagDominique JonesInk

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP