UConn Overwhelmed San Diego State To Win The 2023 National Championship

The UConn Huskies entered the 2023 NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the West Region but, for analytically inclined observers, the Huskies didn’t seem like a No. 4 seed. Dan Hurley’s team ranked near the top of the country by predictive metrics and, with top seeds falling all around them, the Huskies dominated the competition in Las Vegas before throttling Miami in Saturday’s national semifinal. Only one test stood between UConn and a national title on Monday and, despite a late surge from the San Diego State Aztecs, the Huskies led comfortably most of the way and cut down the nets with 76-59 victory.

The evening began in encouraging fashion for San Diego State, as the Aztecs did something that was foreign to UConn’s previous three opponents. San Diego State made its first three shots, including a pair of three-pointers, and UConn fell behind at the under-16 timeout after trailing for less than a minute in the previous three games combined.

UConn guard Tristen Newton struggled with early on-ball pressure, committing three turnovers in quick succession, but the Huskies were also able to establish control near the rim. UConn’s length was an immediate deterrent with strong contests and a pair of blocked shots in the paint, and the Huskies also opened by making six of their first eight shots.

San Diego State also encountered a lengthy offensive drought. The Aztecs missed 14 straight shots (the longest shooting drought any team had all tournament), failing to score for more than six straight minutes and eventually going more than 11 minutes without a single field goal. UConn used that dead period to mount an extended 20-5 run to take a double-digit lead.

After the Aztecs finally made a shot, things didn’t improve immediately for the underdogs. UConn zoomed to another 7-0 run, including a three-pointer that gave the Huskies a 16-point edge that felt utterly commanding.

San Diego State did turn up its defense near the end of the first half, keeping the deficit manageable in the process. The Huskies didn’t score for more than three minutes before halftime, and the Aztecs chipped away to climb back within a 36-24 margin with 20 minutes remaining.

UConn held San Diego State to just 8-of-28 shooting (including just 1-of-11 on contested shots in the lane) in the first half and, while some of that has to be attributed to the Aztecs’ struggles, the Huskies were locked in defensively for the final 12-plus minutes in impressive fashion. Still, UConn didn’t run away and hide, in part due to eight first-half turnovers that gave San Diego State a few extra opportunities.