NCAA Tournament: East Region Preview

While the NCAA tournament might officially start tonight, we all know it really starts on Thursday. With only days remaining to make your picks and fill out your brackets, Dime will be helping you out by breaking down each of the four regions. First up is the East Region.

Key Matchups:

7) UConn vs. 10) St. Joe’s

The Huskies are back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since Cardiac Kemba carried them to a national title in 2011. This year they have a similar spark-plug type of guard in Shabazz Napier. Connecticut comes equipped with a top-30 ranking in both RPI and strength of schedule, and they’re battle tested despite what the NCAA Selection Committee may think of the American Athletic Conference.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph’s is one of six teams from the Atlantic 10 to make the NCAA tournament. St. Joe’s is coming off a run in the A-10 Conference Tournament that saw them beat VCU in the title game. With Phil Martelli (and his grandson imitating from the stands) on the sidelines, the Hawks are always dangerous. Led by the senior combo of Langston Galloway and Halil Kanacevic, St. Joe’s will put up a fight.

8) Memphis vs. 9) George Washington

Josh Pastner‘s Tigers had one of their better seasons since Pastner took over for John Calipari. During the inaugural AAC year, Memphis finished 12-6 in conference, good for third overall. However, the bigger storyline was the multiple wins over ranked opponents (four). Memphis’ roster is a mixed of proven seniors (Joe Jackson, Chris Crawford, Michael Dixon Jr. and Geron Johnson) and up-and-coming freshmen (Austin Nichols, Nick King and Kuran Iverson).

For George Washington, they are also coming off a third place finish in their conference, the A-10. The Colonials didn’t face a murderers row of opponents, but they do have wins over Creighton and Virginia Commonwealth. If George Washington wants to make their stay in the field last they will have to rely on two players who played elsewhere before: Isaiah Armwood, a 6-9 forward, played two seasons at Villanova before transferring to GW, and Maurice Creek, a 6-5 guard, played two seasons at Indiana–as a freshman, Creek averages 16.4 PPG before an injury cut his season short.

4) Michigan St. vs. 13) Delaware

Tom Izzo and deep tournament run are as close to synonyms as you can get and the Spartans are the trendy pick to make it out of the region. After beginning the season 18-1, a flock of injuries brought Michigan State back down to Earth. With their performance in the Big 10 Tournament and the roster at its healthiest since January, Izzo is just the man to lead them back to the Final Four.

However, the Blue Hens aren’t just going to let MSU walk into the third round. Delaware boasts a roster that has three players who average over 18 PPG (Devon Saddler, Davon Usher and Jarvis Threatt). If the Blue Hens can get their best out of their trio of scorers then one of the early favorites could be out of the tournament before the weekend.

10 Players to Watch:

Gary Harris (Michigan St.)

Harris likely would’ve been the Big Ten Player of the Year if the Spartans had won the regular season conference. Despite a drop in his three-point percentage, Harris still lead Michigan State in scoring at 17.1 PPG. Harris is the best NBA prospect in the region and has all the tools on both ends of the floor to bring back another title to East Lansing.

Adreian Payne (Michigan St.)

With two players on this list you can see why MSU is the favorite to get to Dallas. Payne is a big man who can shoot from deep (37 percent from three) and score in the paint as well. Payne’s inside-out game will be needed if the Spartans are to advance in the tournament.

Sean Kilpatrick (Cincinnati)

Sean Kilpatrick is Cincinnati’s offense. This is no slight to the rest of the Bearcats roster, however, if it wasn’t for Kilpatrick’s 20.7 PPG the number of wins from Mick Cronin‘s team would be greatly reduced. Kilpatrick’s has the ability to single-handedly carry the Bearcats to victory.

Malcolm Brogdon (Virginia)

Brogdon is fresh off of scoring a career-high 23 points in the ACC Championship game against Duke. He has been the best player for the Cavaliers all season and they will need him to continue to play at the level he showed Sunday afternoon. While Virginia’s calling card is their defense they will face a team where Brogdon’s scoring ability will be much more important.

JayVaughn Pinkston (Villanova)

Pinkston is one of three Wildcats, along with James Bell and Darrun Hilliard II, to average over 14 PPG. However, Pinkston is most essential to ‘Nova’s success this year. The 6-7 junior forward is the team’s main interior presence. At 260 pounds, Pinkston has the strength and physicality to match with just about any other big man he faces off against. If Pinkston is able to remain a dominant force in the paint, the Wildcats’ season won’t be over for awhile.

