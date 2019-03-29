Friday’s Sweet 16 Viewing And Betting Guide: Blue Bloods Everywhere

Getty Image

Four teams are celebrating berths in the Elite 8 and, after a gauntlet on Friday evening, four more squads will join them. While there was plenty of buzz for Thursday’s Sweet 16 slate, the big guns really arrive on Friday, with each game deploying a legitimate blue blood program with television partners undoubtedly pleased with the giant fan bases involved in the proceedings.

Beyond that casual interest, there are wildly intriguing on-court story lines to monitor and, in short, a big-time night of basketball awaits. Let’s take a look at what is in store.