2019 NCAA Tournament Watch Guide, Day 3: Is Kentucky In Trouble?

Getty Image

Well, that was fun! There’s nothing in sports like the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, something that was reinforced by the first two days of action this year. The good news is we’re only halfway done, and unless you’re keeping eyes on the NCAA wrestling championships this evening, all eyes are going to be on the first slate of Round of 32 games.

Because keeping track of all of this can be a lot, and because we love you, here’s a watch guide of everything you need to know for Saturday’s slate of games.