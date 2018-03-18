2018 NCAA Tournament Watch Guide, Sunday: Can UMBC Do It Again?

Getty Image

Here’s an extremely fun sentence to read over and over and over: The round of 32 will, for the first time in NCAA Tournament history (at least on the men’s side), feature a 16-seed. The pesky UMBC Retrievers have already done something unprecedented with their absolute drubbing of Virginia on Friday night, and if they could do that against what came into the Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, anything is possible.

Beyond that, Sunday’s slate of games is going to be absolutely terrific. There are two in-state games, one with a whole bunch of bad blood, and a number of contests that feature intriguing matchups between teams capable of making Final Four runs.

Here’s your watch guide for the fourth day of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. As always, all times are EST.