Neff & UNK Team Up For NBA Playoffs T-Shirt Collection

With the NBA Playoffs in full swing, Neff and UNK have collaborated with the NBA to launch a limited edition t-shirt collection for the league’s second season. Mixing Neff’s unique style with classic logos of the NBA’s top teams, the shirts are available now for $30 through various Neff retailers and sold on neffheadwear.com.

“As a huge NBA fan, I couldn’t be more excited about designing tee shirts for my favorite NBA teams,” Shaun Neff, Neff Founder and CEO, said in a release. “Bringing our unique flavor and design to the world’s biggest basketball teams is an honor and I can’t wait to wear them during the playoffs.”

Check out a few of the shirts here and head on over to their online store to grab yours today.

What do you think?

