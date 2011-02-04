Nene could beat Kevin Love, Steve Nash for final NBA All-Star spot

I promise I’m not being a hater.
I understand this is the second column I’ve written arguing against Kevin Love as a 2011 NBA All-Star despite his leading the League in rebounding and putting up better overall numbers than the ground-bound Western Conference power forward I wanted to see get a ticket to L.A.: Zach Randolph. But having K-Love miss out on his first All-Star nod this time has nothing to do with preference. It’s about the rules.
Either ignored or forgotten last night when Pau Gasol, Tim Duncan, Blake Griffin and Dirk Nowitzki were bestowed with All-Star honors, was the rule that says NBA coaches who choose All-Star reserves must choose a center. That’s a significant part of the reason Al Horford is headed to his second straight All-Star Game for the East.
As stated in the NBA’s own press release yesterday:
The 14 players selected — seven each from the Eastern and Western Conferences — were chosen by the 30 NBA head coaches, who were asked to
vote for seven players in their respective conferences — two guards, two forwards, one center and two players regardless of position. They were not permitted to vote for players from their own team.
Granted, Gasol has played more games at center for the L.A. Lakers this year than he has at power forward, and Duncan has essentially been playing center for San Antonio ever since David Robinson retired. But they are still listed on the official NBA All-Star ballot as forwards. So outside of starter Yao Ming, there are technically no centers on the West roster.
Commissioner David Stern is charged with choosing Yao’s injury replacement, and while names like Steve Nash, LaMarcus Aldridge and Love are the popular candidates, if Stern chooses to abide by the rules of his own operation, he’ll have to correct the coaches’ mistake and go with Nene or Tyson Chandler.
Of the two, Nene would be my pick. He is averaging 15.1 points and 7.3 rebounds on the heels of a 22-point, 10-board effort to help the Nuggets beat Aldridge’s Blazers on Wednesday. In a season of turmoil, trade rumors and maddening inconsistency in Denver, Nene has been the team’s most consistent, reliable player. He is connecting on 64 percent of his field goals (leading the NBA), hitting 75 percent from the line, and has eight double-doubles as the third option (at best) on offense. The Nuggets are 2.5 games out of the Northwest Division lead and currently seeded sixth in the conference.
Chandler is averaging 10.2 points and 9.3 boards, and is the defensive lynchpin of the second-seeded team in the West. He was also part of Team USA’s gold-medal World Championship team last summer, and Stern is all about promoting USA Basketball. But Chandler also lost a lot of All-Star campaign momentum during the Mavericks’ recent stretch of futility while Nowitzki was hampered by a knee injury. Meanwhile, despite missing key teammates due to injuries and some of them mentally being checked out due to distractions, Nene has consistently produced while carrying Denver’s frontline.
Emeka Okafor also deserves a mention, averaging 11.1 points, 10.1 boards and 1.8 blocks for the 4th-place Hornets, who have a Top-5 defense. But Okafor just strained his oblique recently and could miss the next three weeks. There’s no point replacing an injured guy with another injured guy.
If we’re being realistic, though, Love or Nash will most likely be the one headed to All-Star as Stern’s pick. Maybe Aldridge. And honestly? Tony Parker and Monta Ellis both have a better shot of making it than Nene or Chandler. Also honestly? I wouldn’t be mad at that. Plus, I think the NBA All-Star guidelines should have been changed years ago to blend centers and power forwards into one “Big Man” category, to go with “Wing” (two-guards and small forwards) and a separate “Point Guard” category.
But under the current rules, if Stern decides to play it straight, don’t be shocked if Nene leaves Love feeling snubbed again.
worst takes yet bro!!
there wouldnt be any confusion about this if Duncan was listed as a straight-up center instead of being a pf/c. gasol too.
Nene has always been underrated. If you are shooting 64% you arent shooting enough!
The Thunder should help be a part of the Melo trade, as a third part, and get their hands on Nene and probably give up Green. Perfect fit if you as me.
Westbrook, Thabo/Harden, Durant, Ibaka and Nene. Boom.
I don’t get why the coaches don’t put some more players on their list.. kind of a “waiting list” if someone gets injured. Then the replacements would be fair chosen.
Anyone else read Andre Miller’s comments about Griffin’s selection??
“I’m not a hater. But he hasn’t made anyone better. They are giving young guys too much respect”
When told Aldridge did not make the team, Miller cursed.
“It’s all publicity and hype … The league don’t appreciate the blue-collar workers”
I can’t say I disagree with him.
What if David Stern puts Gasol as the starting center and has Kevin Love as a reserve? Would make everyone happy
After seeing what centers were on the West ballot, I’m convinced that there is not a center in the West who deserves to be an all-star. I usually found myself voting for Nene, Marc Gasol, or Tyson Chandler as a write in vote.
@JAY
I feel the same way about Miller’s thoughts on young players earning too much respect but Blake is an exception. I’ve been following the NBA since 1988 and I can’t ever remember a player having such a huge impact on the game even if that impact is more individual than of a team impact.
Yao Ming need to be dropped from the lineup. How the hell you barely play 5 games n u get a spot over Kevin Love or Randolph or Nene? F*** outta here smh
kevin love better get the fucking spot thats ridiculous
Man keep writing these articles, because if you don’t who will. We need this debate, because really if your team hasn’t won 18 games, you shouldn’t be an All Star. So I’m in agreement with you, it’s not hating if it’s the truth. K Love has had an outstanding season, but you have to win games. That’s just how it is. As of right now Blake has to get in and Miller is wrong because this time last year the Clips were struggling. Right now it wouldn’t shock anyone of the Clips could pull off 35 + wins. Which wouldn’t be bad for the Clips, damn that’s not saying much is it?
@Spliff
I agree with you man. But in the same token Miller’s right about the kid not making anyone better. He hasn’t improved the Clips’ record very much, if at all.
I also understand that on the flipside of the coin, the all-star game is about individual accomplishments so if an individual, like Griffin is blowing up, he should be rewarded…
…then again, if there was a 3 sided coin, we could argue that if it’s solely about individual accomplishments, why should a player’s team record carry any weight??
^^ Am I arguing with myself?? Wtf?
Basically, every year there’s going to be snubs. Just like every year there will be guys who make it, who shouldn’t be there. It’s all politics really. Ray frikkin Allen is on the East team… we all know that’s a lifetime achievement award, not based on this season’s accomplishments. He’s still one of the league best shooters but not one of the league best players anymore. I’m sure we can all agree with that.
white boys need some love too! Kevin Love deserves the spot, but I wouldn’t be mad if it was Aldridge. Still upset my boy Monta wasn’t in there but I realize the Dubs are not in a playoff position(yet)
@ 9
Yao made it to the all star because of his Chinese country men, not because he is playing well or because of the number of games that he played this season.
some of you guys obvious don’t watch the games and just look at numbers. Griffin has made everyone on the team better. Griffin is more dominant than the numbers say, while Love is exactly the opposite.
Andre Miller is a moron who has never made it out of the first round for a reason, nobody follows a whiny baby which Miller has been his entire career. Miller talks like Aldridge is a blue collar vet when Griffin does way more blue collar work than Aldridge.
lol at miller’s comments. blake griffin is as blue collar as they come. and Aldridge? common man. dude barely scraps for rebounds. watch a clips game and you’ll see griffin diving into cameramen to save possessions