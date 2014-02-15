Nerlens Noel Remakes Anthony Davis’ Foot Locker Commercial

Since not every NBA player is in New Orleans, or every NBA writer (stupid weather), the vast majority of players have a mini vacation this weekend. Rookie Nerlens Noel went back to Lexington, Kentucky where he played a lone season of college ball. While in town, he spoofed a recent Anthony Davis Foot Locker commercial, and it’s a pretty accurate mock-up.

If you don’t recall the Brow’s driveway block with the amusing play-by-play, his commercial is below. First, though, Noel does a good job duplicating the spot almost exactly. He captions the IG video: “Back in Lex and saw some hoopers & we decided to remake @antdavis_23 commercial ðŸ˜‚ #SPOOF.”

Here’s Ant’s original commercial in case you forgot:

What do you think?

