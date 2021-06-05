Milwaukee Bucks At Brooklyn Nets Game 1 TV Info And Betting Lines

Perhaps the most highly anticipated conference semifinal matchup of the 2021 postseason begins on Saturday evening. The No. 2 seed Brooklyn Nets will continue their quest to bring a ring to their little corner of New York City after dispatching of the Boston Celtics in five games.

Opposing them are the No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks, which looked sensational in their sweep of the Miami Heat. The matchup is truly a fascinating head-to-head of the league’s most lethal offense and a defense that, when it’s cooking, is not going to give up anything easy. If any team has the guys to be able to slow down the Nets’ trio of All-NBA scorers, it might be the Bucks, although let’s face it: they might be tasked with trying to do the impossible.

Both teams are rolling, both teams are extremely good, and with the health concerns surrounding Joel Embiid’s meniscus, whomever wins here will end up feeling pretty good about representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. But first, they have to get through one another.

Game 1 TV Info

Tip Time: Saturday, June 5; 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 6 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Nets (-167), Clippers (+135)

Spread: Nets -4.5 (-109), Bucks +4.5 (-113)

Total: Over 229.5 (-112), Under 229.5 (-109)

Money Line: Nets (-200), Bucks (+160)