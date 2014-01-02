Nets To Debut NBA Nickname Jerseys Jan. 10 Against The Heat

01.02.14 5 years ago 2 Comments
Brooklyn Nets, Joe Johnson, Deron Williams, Paul Pierce (photo. Brooklyn Nets)

The Brooklyn Nets will wear their nickname player jerseys during their January 10 game against the visiting Miami Heat, reports Mike Mazzeo of ESPN New York. We already told you about the idea during the offseason, and Spike Lee revealed Ray Allen‘s “Jesus Shuttlesworth” jersey for the Heat, but now we know what three nicknames will be and when they’ll be worn (if the players are healthy).

Nets fans â€” perhaps because they’ve survived rooting for a 10-21 Nets team this season â€” will be able to purchase the nickname jerseys at the Barclays Center team store on Wednesday. The Nets nicknames available, include “D-Will” (Deron Williams), “Truth” (Paul Pierce) and “JJ” (Joe Johnson). Each will cost $110 (swingman), $70 (replica) or $50 (kids). Nickname t-shirts will be available as well.

The nicknames will extend to food and drink selections at the concession stands and each one of the chef tables at the 40/40 Club & Restaurant will have a different player’s nickname. Some other Nets nicknames likely available include, “The Big Ticket” (Kevin Garnett) and “Jet” (Jason Terry).

