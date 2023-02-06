fred vanvleet
Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: The Nets Tried To Expand The Kyrie Irving Deal To Get Fred VanVleet From Toronto

It’s been more than 24 hours since news broke of the blockbuster trade sending Kyrie Irving to Dallas for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick and two second-round picks. However, there has been nothing official announced and the reason is the Nets are still looking at their options to expand the trade to add a third team, because once the deal is finalized, they would no longer be able to move Finney-Smith or Dinwiddie in anything but a 1-for-1 trade prior to the deadline.

Marc Stein quickly followed that up by noting the Nets are looking at rerouting Dinwiddie to Toronto along with draft picks to acquire former All-Star Fred VanVleet, in an apparent effort to keep Kevin Durant happy enough to remain in Brooklyn.

Stein also noted the Nets have interest in Pascal Siakam, with the caveat that the Raptors are reluctant to make their All-NBA forward available in talks — on top of there being a genuine question of whether the Nets have enough to even interest Toronto in a Siakam deal that doesn’t involve Durant.

The problem for Brooklyn is the clock is ticking, as Dallas needs the deal finalized by the end of the day Monday so they can get Irving at practice on Tuesday so he can make his debut on Wednesday night. That means we’ll have a resolution to all of this soon, and learn just how desperate the Nets feel they need to be to beef up this trade.

UPDATE: The Kyrie Irving trade is officially done, meaning Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith can only be moved again in a 1-for-1 trade. That means VanVleet could still be in play if Dinwiddie plus picks is enough, but any larger move involving the Raptors or another team is off the table.

