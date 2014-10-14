New adidas D Rose 5 Boost “The Lake” Colorway (Pics)

This past summer, Dime got an invite from adidas to the unveiling of the D Rose 5 Boost release in Las Vegas. The first D Rose 5 Boost colorway came in the standard red and black color scheme aligning with Derrick Rose‘s hometown team, the Chicago Bulls. Now, with the next colorway, “The Lake” dropping overseas, adidas is adding a mint flavor to D-Rose’s signature line.

Rose and adidas have always told a story with their signature releases and the same can be said for the Lake colorway, which was inspired by Lake Michigan and it’s distinction as a Chicago landmark.

Featuring a metallic teal synthetic leather upper for a haute look that’s also durable, the D Rose 5 Boost “The Lake” also offers a vibrant mint Fit Cage and D Rose logo that captures the essence of the waterway which dominates Chicago vistas.

The D Rose 5 Boost is the first basketball shoe to offer full shoe-length Boost cushioning technology with augmented energy return that maxmimizes a baller’s performance on the court.

The D Rose 5 Boost “The Lake” will be available at select retailers in China and Europe, so keep your eyes open to overseas retailers to pick up a few of the limited pairs.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.