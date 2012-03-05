New Balance Classics Pro Court Hi “Black”

03.05.12 6 years ago

Over the weekend, New Balance reissued their classic Pro Court Hi sneaker model, and in an effort to keep fans of this tennis shoe happy, the designs were an exact replica of the original. We’re talking a rubber midsole with contrast stitching, a suede upper and padded collar, as well as the rubber toe cap.

You can grab a pair at any Kith NYC stores or online at KithNYC.com. But at only $70, they’re selling fast.

Via Sneakernews

