New Balance’s return to the basketball sneaker market began in 2018-19 with the OMN1S, with Kawhi Leonard branching out into his own signature line from there. As the brand has continued to add more talent to its roster like Dejounte Murray and, most recently, Jamal Murray, alongside their original intern, Darius Bazley, they’ve developed a new sneaker to add to their line, the TWO WXY.

The third sneaker in New Balance’s return to basketball features the brand’s FuelCell foam technology for cushion, as well as a Kinetic Stitch upper that provides support and stretch for comfort. The sneaker features a fairly familiar midsole silhouette, and has a midsole shank for added stability. Designer Jonathan Grondin notes that the TWO WXY is all about the performance, with Bazley and both Murrays debuting the sneaker on court this season.

“With the TWO WXY, we wanted to create something that players at any level would not only want to wear, but need to wear, if they wish to perform at the highest level,” says Jonathan Grondin, Design Director for Field of Play and Basketball at New Balance. “For decades, the focus of the basketball shoe world has been more on the superstar names and less on performance. The TWO WXY is all about the technology and giving every player, whether they’re competing for an NBA championship or a state title, the same opportunity to maximize their potential.”

The OMN1S and Kawhis have both drawn strong performance reviews, as New Balance has come out strong in their return to the hardwood, and adding Jamal Murray only further shows the traction they are gaining in the league. The first two colorways are available now at New Balance and other retailers for $140, with a blue and gold colorway that, fittingly, can be worn in OKC or Denver (where Bazley and Jamal play) and a Fiesta colorway for Dejounte. More colorways will come out as 2021 progresses, including a Jamaican-themed pair Jamal Murray is designing to honor his father’s heritage.