New Jersey Nets Introduce New Logo For The 2011-12 NBA Season

The New Jersey Nets are in a tough spot. While they’re anxiously awaiting their move to Brooklyn, they still have one year left in New Jersey. How do you cope? Why not create a new logo for the team before you go. In addition to commemorative merchandise, the Nets’ new logo will also be seen on the team’s uniforms and the home court at Prudential Center this season.

From Ben Couch of NJNets.com:

The 35th-Year Commemorative Logo â€“ which you’ll see positioned prominently all season long â€“ is a montage of the team’s past marks, derivative of the current shield in overall form and shape while incorporating the lowercase “nets” script, the state silhouette and multi-colored basketball of earlier iterations. Celebratory ribbons at the base of the logo call out the first and final years of the team’s stay.

“We are excited to show our appreciation to New Jersey and to our fans for their support throughout our 35 years in the Garden State,” said Nets CEO Brett Yormark. “The Nets have enjoyed many unforgettable moments in New Jersey, highlighted by winning back-to-back Eastern Conference championships in 2002 and 2003. While we are looking forward to moving the team to Brooklyn for the 2012-13 season, we will always be grateful to everyone who has been part of the Nets family in New Jersey. We anticipate an exciting final season in the state as we prepare for the future of Nets Basketball.”

Also, take a look at the Nets’ logo and jersey history, as well as their new slogan:

