New Miami Heat Jersey Unveiled In NBA 2K12

Other than the arrival of Norris Cole, it’s been a tough summer for Miami Heat fans. Not only are they dealing with the NBA lockout like the rest of us, but they’re also wondering what the potential loss of a season means for the future of their franchise. At least NBA 2K12 has brought them something to get excited about: the Heat will be getting black alternate jerseys.

And this is no plan for the future, either. According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, if there is a season, you’ll get to see LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh sporting these bad boys in actual games this year. But in the meantime, enjoy the new threads in the game.

