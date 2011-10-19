New Miami Heat Jersey Unveiled In NBA 2K12

Other than the arrival of Norris Cole, it’s been a tough summer for Miami Heat fans. Not only are they dealing with the NBA lockout like the rest of us, but they’re also wondering what the potential loss of a season means for the future of their franchise. At least NBA 2K12 has brought them something to get excited about: the Heat will be getting black alternate jerseys.
And this is no plan for the future, either. According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, if there is a season, you’ll get to see LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh sporting these bad boys in actual games this year. But in the meantime, enjoy the new threads in the game.
way to copy & paste. almost the same word-for-word as the post about sac’s new alternate jersey. so what happens to the red uni now? are they just going to have two black ones?
i think there should of been some hints of red
so this is going to be the “black out” versions…the other black jerseys were not bad..i like the red joints to be honest!
@ Jay-Pii
I’m glad you’re reading! Haha. Winderman says that these will only be used for a few games, while the traditional black and the alternate red unis will remain the staples beyond the home whites.
LOL@copy and paste article introductions
Again, this aren’t real jerseys. Their made by a 2k12 user.
The Heat will never wear these!
@Beef
Actually from what i read, someone hacked the XBOX version of NBA2k12 and took pictures of this uniform, an alternate Raptors military uniform, Bobcats, Bulls, Sixers, and Sac-town unis.
I know what you’re saying with the user made uniforms from the PC version, but i don’t think this is one of them.