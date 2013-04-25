New NBA Playoffs Commercial: We Are All Watching Russell Westbrook

#NBA Playoffs #Russell Westbrook #Video
04.25.13 5 years ago

A few weeks ago the NBA debuted a TV spot heading into the the Playoffs based on LeBron James and his legendary Game 7 performance against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals last year. [WATCH IT HERE]

This morning, just hours after his 29-point blitzing of the Rockets, they dropped a new one starring Russell Westbrook. This is how they describe the spot:

“We Are All Watching: Westbrook” is the second in the series of NBA Playoffs 2013 commercials. This spot takes us around the world for a glimpse at fans from Buenos Aires to Beijing watching Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook in the pivotal game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2012 Western Conference Finals. Tied at 70 in the third quarter, Westbrook intercepts a pass to Kobe Bryant then races down the court. Westbrook is fouled and he puts up a spectacular shot which was the catalyst to win the series.

Check it out here:

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Russell Westbrook#Video
TAGSDimeMagNBA PlayoffsRUSSELL WESTBROOKvideo

