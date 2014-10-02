New Orleans’ Court Design Features Giant Pelicans Within Three-Point Arc

10.02.14 4 years ago

There’s not much gray area for the New Orleans Pelicans nickname – you either love it or you hate it. And though we hedge to the former side, we understand the argument of those standing on the latter one, too. But everyone has to give New Orleans credit for one thing, at least: The team has gone absolutely all-in with the Pelicans motif since its debut last year, and took that dedication to a new level this season by introducing a court design that features its mascot’s huge watermark within each three-point line.

New Orleans hasn’t officially debuted its new hardwood, but the photo below leaked on Twitter last week:

See those faint lines below the arc? Yup, that’s a giant pelican. Grantland’s Zach Lowe then released this mock-up of the Pellies’ new floor today:

Bold. And we love it.

The only question we have is how it will photograph and appear on television broadcasts. It looks fantastic from above, but a narrower view of that massive bird might look a bit awkward. We’ll see.

What do you think of New Orleans’ new court?

