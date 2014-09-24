New Renderings For Warriors Arena In SF Look Exactly Like A Toilet

The whole toilet metaphor would have fit far better before the Golden State Warriors’ recent run of success. Kudos to the team for literary creativity, though.

Or perhaps this is one big accident. Either way, there’s no debating whether or not the latest renderings for Golden State’s proposed San Francisco arena look exactly like a toilet.

That is one huge, lavish toilet.

Thankfully, the Warriors and Snøhetta – the firm behind the designed – have ample time to come up with a different plan. The arena is currently scheduled to be ready for the 2018-2019 season, assuming the project doesn’t meet any roadblocks. It’s safe to say it will, though; Golden State unveiled more ambitious plans for its new home last year before facing backlash from the city that forced an altered direction.

Now that we think about it, perhaps this look is intentional after all. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are the “Splash Brothers,” right? There’s certainly some synergy with the sharpshooting tandem raining three-pointers in a massive toilet.

Do you see the toilet?

