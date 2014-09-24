New Renderings For Warriors Arena In SF Look Exactly Like A Toilet

#Golden State Warriors
09.24.14 4 years ago

The whole toilet metaphor would have fit far better before the Golden State Warriors’ recent run of success. Kudos to the team for literary creativity, though.

Or perhaps this is one big accident. Either way, there’s no debating whether or not the latest renderings for Golden State’s proposed San Francisco arena look exactly like a toilet.

That is one huge, lavish toilet.

Thankfully, the Warriors and Snøhetta – the firm behind the designed – have ample time to come up with a different plan. The arena is currently scheduled to be ready for the 2018-2019 season, assuming the project doesn’t meet any roadblocks. It’s safe to say it will, though; Golden State unveiled more ambitious plans for its new home last year before facing backlash from the city that forced an altered direction.

Now that we think about it, perhaps this look is intentional after all. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are the “Splash Brothers,” right? There’s certainly some synergy with the sharpshooting tandem raining three-pointers in a massive toilet.

Do you see the toilet?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors
TAGSDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP