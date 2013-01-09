New Video of Carmelo Anthony Confronting Kevin Garnett By the Celtics Team Bus Surfaces

Carmelo Anthony insisted yesterday that he didn’t want to fight Kevin Garnett when he was lying in wait for KG by the Celtics team bus, saying that he just wanted to “talk.”

This video obtained by TMZ tells a different story. Watch what went down: lots of yelling, lots of bleeps, lots of people in between the two, and lots of what appears to be KG taunting towards the end.

In case you missed it (not sure how that’s possible), here’s what KG said that caused Melo to flip out.

