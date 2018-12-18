Getty Image

There’s a certain contingent around the league that believes superstar players get preferential treatment from the officials, that they aren’t called for traveling violations or that the whistle tends to go their way when it comes to drawing fouls, those sorts of things.

But then there is a whole other set of superstars who believe that they don’t get the credit they deserve from the referees, that they are unfairly maligned in certain situations. Jazz center Rudy Gobert, for instance, has been a vocal critic recently of how he’s been officiated.

I’s not limited to the players themselves. Just this weekend, Raptors coach Nick Nurse had plenty to say about what he saw as unfair treatment of Kawhi Leonard during Toronto’s loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Nurse said it was “ridiculous” the way they ignored what he considered obvious fouls by defenders.