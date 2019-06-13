Getty Image

Coffee: It’s good. The preferred pick me up of everyone from sportswriters and the late Honoré de Balzac is consumed by millions on a daily basis. It can be taken black, it can have a dash of cream and sugar, or you can make it more unhealthy than stuff on the menu at that one restaurant that actively tries to kill you because capitalism rewards this sort of brutal novelty.

But today, we are going to celebrate the bean in the form that I prefer. More specifically, we are discussing Nick Van Exel’s newest obsession, iced coffee. Van Exel is a newfound mud junkie, as he’s apparently never been a big fan of god’s greatest gift to those who could use a refreshing jolt of caffeine.

Ha. A boulder. Never been a coffee drinker — nick vanexel (@vanexel31) June 9, 2019

Life is short, though, and trying new things is an experience in which we should all partake. For the 47-year-old former All-Star guard who was name checked by Jay-Z in the song “Crazy In Love,” that meant trying iced coffee for the first time on Sunday.