Watch The Lakers’ Nick Young Crash While Sledding Down The Great Wall Of China

10.13.13 5 years ago

The Lakers are in China to face the Warriors in preseason action next week. They’re a little banged up, too, with Mamba’s Achilles, Steve Nash‘s left ankle woes and Pau Gasol‘s knees still recovering from offseason surgery. Now Chris Kaman has jammed his finger taking a sled down the Great Wall of China. Nick Young does a nice reenactment on IG, too.

After various Lakers hiked a few miles along the Great Wall of China, they decided to take a wooden sled â€” ostensibly a toboggan â€” on a concrete track for a ride downhill. The sled was a wooden crate on wheels with a hand break, and Kaman’s poor finger was slammed from behind by teammate Shawne Williams, as Kaman explains to the Los Angeles Times:

“I didn’t hit the brake the whole time. Guys on the edge were yelling ‘Slow down’ and I just kept going,” Kaman said. “All of a sudden I catch up to this guy close to the bottom, so now I have to brake. Shawne Williams comes behind me without hitting his brake at all and just smashed right into me. […]

“My hand smashed right between the two sleds. I didn’t feel the end of my finger for, like, an hour,” Kaman said, extending a bandaged, swollen middle finger. “It’s starting to throb a little right now.”

Kaman confirmed that he’s fine and he’ll play in the exhibition against the Warriors on Tuesday, but teammate Swaggy P also had a little crash on the rickety sled course as Jordan Farmer‘s IG shows:

Only Nick Young would take a sled down the Great Wall and crash while trying to record a selfie on IG. In the next vid, he starts singing about the crash.

We’re so happy Swaggy P is in China.

