Nick Young Dunked On By Dijon Thompson at Drew League

During Nick Young‘s 35-point night against Jordan Crawford at Drew League this past weekend, it wasn’t all dunks and bombs from beyond the arc for the new Lakers guard. At one point he found himself back as the lone defender when former NBA player Dijon Thompson decided to go for the rim. Rather than jump to block the shotâ€”something you can see Swaggy P contemplatingâ€”he elects to give Thompson the free bucket.

The 30-year-old Thompson, a 2005 second round draft pick of the Knicks and current player in the Russian PBL, got the dunk plus the foul. Young didn’t embarrass himself like he might have if he’d left his feet, and he also avoided knocking Thompson to the floor by undercutting him while he was off-balance in the air.

Not exactly hard-nosed defense, but it’s Drew League so the emphasis is on remaining injury-free in the off-season while also getting some run. Swaggy understands this, plus it’s not really in his nature to try hard on defense anyway.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.