Nick Young On Kobe-Less Lakers: “Some Guys Played Like ‘DJango Unchained.’ They Were Free Tonight”

The Lakers shocked the NBA last night by defeating the league-leading Golden State Warriors, 115-105 at Staples Center without star Kobe Bryant. It was a strong all-around performance, and Nick Young alluded to the team playing like Quentin Tarantino‘s revenge flick Django Unchained, after the big upset without their star.
Seven Lakers reached double-figures in the win, with Carlos Boozer leading the way with 18 points and nine rebounds. That might not sound like much, but the whole team played out of their minds to upset to the Association’s best team through the season’s first quarter.
No Warriors opponent had shot better than 50 percent from the field all season, and the Lakers shot 51.7 percent overall as well as 46.2 percent (12-for-26) from beyond the three-point arc.
Young, who finished with 15 points off the bench, opined an interesting analogy to ESPN.com’s J.A. Adande after the game:
Young — no stranger to hyperbole — is essentially comparing the Lakers last night to freed slaves, no longer shackled to the shoot-first Kobe Bryant.
When a reporter asked Young how the Lakers can keep this momentum going when Bryant is re-introduced into the lineup on Christmas Day tomorrow, Young continued to use classic movies in his metaphors for Bryant:
“Pretty much we’re gonna have to tell Kobe to pass me the ball. Pass us the ball…Tell him to take a backseat for a little bit. He can be Driving Miss Daisy, I can be Miss Daisy and drive.”
Man, that’s two movie metaphors by Nick Young when asked about Kobe, and not the most complimentary ones, either. Practice might be tense in the lead-up to tomorrow’s Bulls-Lakers game on Christmas Day.
Young drove to last night’s game in this 1962 Impala convertible, and it’s clear he’s enjoying any bright spot on an otherwise plagued year for the Lakers.
(videos via Lakers Nation & Golden State Warriors; image via reddit)
How does Kobe respond?
Kobe because of his own poor play and terrible turnovers don’t have a leg to stand on…All he can do is try to mesh and let them prove that they can play with consistent effort with him going more with the follow and not dominating the ball. Now if he gets on the court and guys like Lin, Wesley, Carlos, Ed, start to treble at the thought of making a play and freezing to find Kobe that’s their issue…If Kobe reverts to chasing down the ball and forcing himself on the game to have more turnovers and poor shots, then it just gives more credibility to Henry Abbott;s article and stains his legacy in being a poor teammate…
If Kobe is holding them back, then they need to prove it with better effort consistently if he is there or not.
Truth. I’m the biggest Kobe apologist ever, but this is absolutely it in a nutshell
It could be the politics and culture there as far as why the team allegedly holds back. Kobe basically runs the show there and when cats think they’re untouchable, that’s usually what’s behind it.
Thank you for putting that so eloquently. I thought going into this season, Kobe was going to look to be more of a facilitator and help develop his team. Since he came out gunning, making out like his team mates are horrible, I think the Lakers “left overs” just proved the opposite.
Kobe has chased so many good/great players out of town and I think the fact Gasol chose to sign elsewhere was the icing on the cake of Kobe’s legacy. Uber talented no doubt and hard working, but just an a$$ of a teammate.
I’m with Onaje, but all these people in the other articles making a huge deal out of this game; you’re nuts if you think the Lakers are better than the Warriors when Kobe’s not there, as if they could actually do this again and win. It was one night, one game, but they proved they could play with more energy than they do when Kobe’s there. Is it Kobe’s fault? Is it their fault for going all shy when he’s out there? That remains to be seen
Please tell me, how many wins and losses do the lakers have with kobe on the line up this season?
…so you’re saying the Lakers are better than the Warriors when Kobe isn’t in the lineup?
Gregg Popovich says it best. Team effort win games.
that’s what I thought GOOD DAY
As bad as Kobe can be, I don’t why Nick Young is talking. He’s a JR Smith clone and should be chained.
u have people that love to shoot, and then u also have people that demand the ball and love to shoot
I wouldn’t even give Nick Young that much credit, but I agree with your assessment. I do however have to welcome the fact Nick says out loud what we are all thinking.
Is no one going to point out his terrible implementation of the Driving Miss Daisy metaphor? If Kobe’s “Driving Miss Daisy”, that would make him the driver. If Nick Young wants to be Miss Daisy, then he’s in the backseat reluctantly being driven.
Aside from all that, he is getting way too carried away with the results of ONE game.
I don’t get carried away by one games, but I have well over 20 games to see that the lakers suck when kobe stats hog.
I agree that Kobe is not playing well or helping the team improve. But I also don’t think more Nick Young is the answer. There’s a reason he’s been on multiple teams and never been considered a player to build around, let alone even keep long term.
Too right. The only one who thinks Nick Young is the answer is Nick Young.