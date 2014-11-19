Nick Young On Lakers Win: “It’s Like My Swag Just Rubbed Off On Everybody”

#Nick Young
11.18.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

It’s great to have you back, Nick Young. After helping the Los Angeles Lakers to 54 percent shooting in their 114-109 road win over the Atlanta Hawks in his 2014-2015 debut, Swaggy P said what we all were thinking: “It’s like my swag just rubbed off on everybody.”

We missed this so much.

Young poured in 17 points off the bench for the Lakers, including a pair of three-pointers as the game clock ticked below several seconds in both the first and third quarters. Talk about swag:

Classic.

Is tonight the beginning of a wholesale turnaround for the Lakers’ season? We wouldn’t count on it, but Swaggy P makes anything seem possible.

How much swag exactly rubbed off on the Lakers?

