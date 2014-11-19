Nick Young On Lakers Win: “It’s Like My Swag Just Rubbed Off On Everybody”

It’s great to have you back, Nick Young. After helping the Los Angeles Lakers to 54 percent shooting in their 114-109 road win over the Atlanta Hawks in his 2014-2015 debut, Swaggy P said what we all were thinking: “It’s like my swag just rubbed off on everybody.”
We missed this so much.
Young poured in 17 points off the bench for the Lakers, including a pair of three-pointers as the game clock ticked below several seconds in both the first and third quarters. Talk about swag:
Classic.
Is tonight the beginning of a wholesale turnaround for the Lakers’ season? We wouldn’t count on it, but Swaggy P makes anything seem possible.
How much swag exactly rubbed off on the Lakers?
Swaggy P! Watch the lakers turn this things around! Doubt kills dreams
Lol if anyone else were to say something like that they would be criticized but swaggy p just seems like such a cool guy