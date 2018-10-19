Getty Image

The LeBron James era in Los Angeles didn’t get off to its best possible start, as the Lakers fell to the Portland Trail Blazers in James’ debut with the team. There were certainly some bright spots, namely 35 combined points off the bench from Josh Hart and Kyle Kuzma, but by the time the dust settled, Portland came out on top, 128-119.

The Lakers are a work in progress, and this game was on the road in a tough place to play against a good basketball team. But still, some of Los Angeles’ perceived issues popped up, particularly their lack of three-point shooting. Additionally, their two primary veterans off the bench (Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley) didn’t do all that much.

With all that said, reinforcements are available if the Lakers feel the need to inject some shooting into their rotation and solidify their collection of veterans off the bench. That someone is Nick Young, who had a simple message for the team after the game.