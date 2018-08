Washington had another typical run in Dallas last night: While they did lose to drop to 9-32, they provided a couple of sick highlights. Here’s Nick Young absolutely owning Ian Mahinmi on the baseline like he disrespected his family or something. Young had 15 in 33 minutes off the bench last night.

Is Young a top five dunker in the NBA?

