Nick Young Takes It Hard Down The Lane For The Slam

#Nick Young #Video
01.06.14 5 years ago

The Lakers welcomed the Denver Nuggets to the Staples Center on Sunday night, and it was like the run-and-gun Nuggets teams of the 80s with well over 250 points scored on the night without overtime. Nick Young did his part to keep pace with the Nuggets, scoring 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field, including a righteous slam after knifing through the lane.

Unfortunately, the Nuggets scored 137 points against a lackadaisical Lakers defense, and got the win. But at least Swaggy P shot better than 50 percent from the field.

