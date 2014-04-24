Nick Young Threw One Of The Worst First Pitches You Will Ever See

#Nick Young #Video
04.24.14 4 years ago

Nick Young threw out the first pitch for the L.A. Dodgers last night. It wasn’t very pretty… like at all. In fact, this might be the worst one we’ve ever seen. As the team’s Vine account noted, “A little too much swag on this pitch.”

via BroBible

What do you think?

TOPICS#Nick Young#Video
NICK YOUNG

