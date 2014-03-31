Nick Young Welcomes Phoenix To “The Player Haters Ball”

Nick Young (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Lakers are done, mathematically eliminated from a possible playoff berth a while back, and now just running out the season before probably firing coach Mike D’Antoni. But the beaten up Lakers faced off against the Suns on Sunday, one of a group of five teams looking to fit in four open playoff spots in the West. So of course Nick Young reveled in his team’s ability to put a dent in Phoenix’s playoff chances with their 115-99 win at the Staples Center.

The Lakers beat the visiting Suns after a monster game by Chris Kaman, who dropped a season-high 28 points (13-for-19 from the field) and tied a season-high with 17 rebounds in the victory. Kaman hasn’t gotten much run under coach Mike D’Antoni, but they must have at least spoken in recent days. Jodie Meeks added 22, Kendall Marshall recorded the double-double with 13 points and 11 dimes, and Nikc Young had 11 points in 23 minutes during the mildly surprising double-digit home win.

The loss dropped the Suns into a tie with Dallas for the eighth and final playoff spot at 44-30 (Memphis is the odd team out right now at 43-30).

Over the last two and a half weeks of the regular season, the Lakers might hold the fate of the final Western Conference playoff teams in their hands. They’ve got Portland visiting tomorrow, and Dallas next week. In the final week of the season they’ll continue to try and play spoiler when the Warriors and Grizzlies come to Staples, and Swaggy P wants to keep drinking the haterade. Welcome to the rest of the Lakers’ deplorable 2013-14 season: “The Player Haters Ball.”

Nick Young on hurting PHX playoff chances: “Welcome to the Player Haters Ball…we tryin to hate, hate, hate hate…” — J.A. Adande (@jadande) March 31, 2014

