Nick Young’s Nasty 360 Dunk

Nick Young had a slow start to his first season in Philly. But lately (as in the last five games), he’s putting in work, averaging over 17 points and 1.8 steals a night. Swaggy P had 15 in a starting role last night against Orlando, and with this breakaway 360 dunk, showed he can still get up. Doug Collins might not have liked it, but we definitely did.

