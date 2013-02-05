Nick Young’s Nasty 360 Dunk

#Philadelphia 76ers #Nick Young #Video
02.05.13 5 years ago

Nick Young had a slow start to his first season in Philly. But lately (as in the last five games), he’s putting in work, averaging over 17 points and 1.8 steals a night. Swaggy P had 15 in a starting role last night against Orlando, and with this breakaway 360 dunk, showed he can still get up. Doug Collins might not have liked it, but we definitely did.

