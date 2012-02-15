Nicolas Batum Serves Up A Facial On The Nation’s Capital

02.15.12

Tuesday night didn’t squash any talk that tempers have boiled over for the Trail Blazers this season. Portland became just the third road victim for Washington, who had only beaten Detroit and Charlotte away from D.C. before that. Not a good night in the Rose City, except for … Nicolas Batum‘s right-handed throwdown all over JaVale McGee and Trevor Booker.

The play sets up perfectly for Batum, who curled over a screen on the right wing and went right to the iron. As Booker tried to stand in for the hit, McGee opted for a swooping block but nothing was going to break the Frenchman’s stride. It was also good timing for Batum, who started in place of Wesley Matthews, and went for 33 points.

Will that get him a consistent starting gig for Nate McMillan? Who knows. Did it help put a pair of Wizards on a poster? Absolutely.

Was this the best dunk of Tuesday night?

