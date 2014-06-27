Nik Stauskas Busts Out Epic Handshake With Father

Nik Stauskas’ distinct gesture at Michigan was celebrating made shots from beyond the arc with ‘three-goggles.’ So it was only appropriate to bring out his favorite move on the most important night of his life.
After he was selected as the No. 8 overall pick by the Sacramento Kings, the 20-year-old and his father pulled off an extremely impressive handshake that culminated with both men throwing up Stauskas’ signature celebration.
“It was planned. A planned handshake that we thought of last night,” Stauskas told reporters on Thursday night. “I always just throw up the three goggles. So I thought it was only appropriate I did it here.
“It was a little pressure, but he got it right. So I’m happy.”
Stauskas made a name for himself via outside shooting at Michigan, connecting on 44 percent from long-range throughout his two-year career. On a side note, his father should be up for a Coolest Dad of the Year Award.
(Vine via gifdsports)
It’s actually great to see all players celebrate this with their families. Most teenagers and early 20 somethings don’t want mucht to do with their parents, so doing this sort of thing in the public eye is awesome. Respect.