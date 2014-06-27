Nik Stauskas Busts Out Epic Handshake With Father

#Video
06.27.14 4 years ago

Nik Stauskas’ distinct gesture at Michigan was celebrating made shots from beyond the arc with ‘three-goggles.’ So it was only appropriate to bring out his favorite move on the most important night of his life.

After he was selected as the No. 8 overall pick by the Sacramento Kings, the 20-year-old and his father pulled off an extremely impressive handshake that culminated with both men throwing up Stauskas’ signature celebration.

“It was planned. A planned handshake that we thought of last night,” Stauskas told reporters on Thursday night. “I always just throw up the three goggles. So I thought it was only appropriate I did it here.

“It was a little pressure, but he got it right. So I’m happy.”

Stauskas made a name for himself via outside shooting at Michigan, connecting on 44 percent from long-range throughout his two-year career. On a side note, his father should be up for a Coolest Dad of the Year Award.

