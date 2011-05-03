Nike Air Max 360 BB – Rajon Rondo Player Exclusive

05.03.11

We first showed you the Nike Air Max 360 BB the night of the NBA All-Star Game in Rajon Rondo‘s exclusive Eastern Conference colorway. Now, check out a version that Rondo could wear in a Celtics uni. Rajon is known to always be changing his footwear, so perhaps you’ll see these on the hardwood this series. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: Nice Kicks

