Nike Air Max 360 BB – Rajon Rondo Player Exclusive

We first showed you the Nike Air Max 360 BB the night of the NBA All-Star Game in Rajon Rondo‘s exclusive Eastern Conference colorway. Now, check out a version that Rondo could wear in a Celtics uni. Rajon is known to always be changing his footwear, so perhaps you’ll see these on the hardwood this series. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: Nice Kicks

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.