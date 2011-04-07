Nike Air Max Flight ’11 – Stephen Curry Player Exclusive

If you’re looking for a new shoe to rock this summer, the Nike Air Max Flight ’11 might just be the one for you. With Flywire technology and Air Max cushioning, you have the best of both worlds. With that said, check out what Nike Basketball put together for Stephen Curry this season. I think he needs a nickname. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Source: Nice Kicks & Sole Collector

