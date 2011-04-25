Nike Air Max Hyperdunk 2010 – Richard Jefferson Player Exclusive

Last week, I posted three colorways of the Nike Air Max Hyperdunk 2010 designed for LaMarcus Aldridge. But with the Spurs taking on the Grizzlies tonight, I thought you might want to see a colorway made exclusively for Richard Jefferson. Check ’em out:
What do you think?
Source: Nike Basketball
Jefferson is a bum……..
Next..
why the f%!k would nike waste their time making a shoe for this bum!!??