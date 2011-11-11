Nike Air Max Hyperdunk 2011 – David Lee Player Exclusive

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
11.11.11 7 years ago

If you were in San Jose last weekend for the We Believe vs. Dub Charity Game, you got to see David Lee beat a squad featuring Gilbert Arenas and Jason Richardson. Now check out the shoes he did it in. Introducing the Nike Air Max Hyperdunk 2011. Maybe it’s the Warriors colorway, or maybe it’s his name on the tongue, but either way I like it. Check ’em out:

In case you were wondering, he wore the white ones for the game.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDAVID LEENIKENike Air Max Hyperdunk 2011Nike BasketballStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP