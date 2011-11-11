Nike Air Max Hyperdunk 2011 – David Lee Player Exclusive

If you were in San Jose last weekend for the We Believe vs. Dub Charity Game, you got to see David Lee beat a squad featuring Gilbert Arenas and Jason Richardson. Now check out the shoes he did it in. Introducing the Nike Air Max Hyperdunk 2011. Maybe it’s the Warriors colorway, or maybe it’s his name on the tongue, but either way I like it. Check ’em out:

In case you were wondering, he wore the white ones for the game.

What do you think?

