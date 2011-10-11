Nike Air Max Sweep Thru – Amar’e Stoudemire Player Exclusive

If you were keeping tabs on the summer hoops circuit, you might have seen Amar’e Stoudemire rocking some new kicks at his Nike Skills Academy. Now, for the first time, you’ll be able to cop ’em. Introducing the Nike Air Max Sweep Thru. Check ’em out:
What do you think?
Saw these on Nicekicks. Know when/where we can get ’em? I’m in love.
They’re going to look good in the closet collecting dust like every other players’ shoes will.. *sighs*
ugly :O
For a hoopin shoe these aint bad..7 out of 10 on looks
Amare Dunks on Durant
[www.youtube.com]
Obviously the lockout affected shoe designers as well…
This is what i been rocking in NBA 2k12. They look a lot better on there though.
Yes please.
What the heck are people looking at when they say these are nice? Looks like a hippie threw up on Amare’s feet.
I’m really feeling these..