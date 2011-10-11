Nike Air Max Sweep Thru – Amar’e Stoudemire Player Exclusive

If you were keeping tabs on the summer hoops circuit, you might have seen Amar’e Stoudemire rocking some new kicks at his Nike Skills Academy. Now, for the first time, you’ll be able to cop ’em. Introducing the Nike Air Max Sweep Thru. Check ’em out:

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.