Nike Air Penny V “Suns”

09.05.12 6 years ago

We showed you the Red Eagles. We showed you the Invisibility Cloaks. We showed you the Miami and Orlando editions as well, but these Nike Air Penny V “Suns” might be the best colorway we’ve seen so far of the latest edition to Penny Hardaway‘s signature line, the Nike Air Penny V.

These immediate classics draw inspiration from Penny’s forgotten days in the desert when he teamed with a bleach-haired Jason Kidd to form a talented, but altogether forgotten backcourt. As we get closer to the release date for the Penny V, I’m having a harder time choosing which ones to get.

via NiceKicks

Is this the best Penny V colorway yet?

