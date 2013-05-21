Nike Basketball Unveils The New Nike Hyperdunk 2013

Nike Hyperdunk 2013 (photo. Nike Basketball)

Five years after ushering in a new breed of basketball sneakers during the Olympics, Nike has officially revealed our first look at the Hyperdunk 2013. Designed by Peter Fogg, the shoe sports a minimalist attitude, complete with Dynamic Flywire, Hyperfuse construction and Lunarlon cushioning.

Much of the performance details, such as the herringbone traction, came about because of input from players like Kyrie Irving, who says, “When I first put the new Hyperdunks on, I didn’t want to take them off. The performance was great and I feel like the shoe’s versatility benefits my game.”

The original Hyperdunk, which was worn by Kobe Bryant and was backed by one of the greatest advertising campaigns ever, was considered ahead of its time. The latest shoe in the line is considered no different. The Nike Hyperdunk 2013 debuts globally on July 20. Stay tuned for more details.

