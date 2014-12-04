Nike Basketball Introduces Kyrie Irving As Signature Athlete, Unveils Kyrie 1

12.03.14 4 years ago

LeBron James. Kobe Bryant. Kevin Durant. Those aren’t just the three biggest names in the game of basketball, but the players whose lines of footwear and apparel are among the most successful in sports. And whether or not he’s ready to join that esteemed trio on the floor, Kyrie Irving will be doing so off of it. In association with Facebook, Nike Basketball introduced the Cleveland Cavaliers’ star point guard as its latest signature athlete.

Kenny Smith hosted the event and was joined by former Nike endorsers Charles Barkley and Penny Hardaway. After a few minutes of chit-chat that extolled the virtues of being associated with the sports apparel giant, the old-timers welcomed Irving to the stage, unveiling his personalized logo and, eventually, signature sneaker.

Here are more detailed looks at Kyrie’s new shoes and logo:

The Kyrie 1 will be available on December 23, but you can order a Nike iD version of these slick new kicks right now. We’d got on it. If these sneakers are anything like their namesake, they’ll definitely go very, very fast.

What do you think?

